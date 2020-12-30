Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland extinguished a fire in a vacant lot near the Coliseum where people frequently dump trash and debris.
The fire was reported in a vacant lot off 66th Ave near used for stadium parking. The Oakland Fire Department said the lot is a site where dumping has repeatedly occurred.
Firefighters extinguished multiple trash fires; a small structure on the lot had also burned.
No one was hurt and there was no word of any arson suspects being identified.
