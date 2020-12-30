COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
Filed Under:Fire, Oakland, Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland extinguished a fire in a vacant lot near the Coliseum where people frequently dump trash and debris.

The fire was reported in a vacant lot off 66th Ave near used for stadium parking. The Oakland Fire Department said the lot is a site where dumping has repeatedly occurred.

(Oakland Fire Department)

Firefighters extinguished multiple trash fires; a small structure on the lot had also burned.

No one was hurt and there was no word of any arson suspects being identified.

