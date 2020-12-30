SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A new highly contagious strain of the coronavirus that has forced new shutdown orders in England has now been detected in California, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Moments before a Facebook chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci Wednesday afternoon, Newsom was told the strain had been detected among those being tested for the virus in Southern California.

“Just an hour or so again, we were informed that this new variant, this new strain, that we have identified from the United Kingdom and some other parts of the globe, identified in Colorado yesterday, has been identified here in the state of California in Southern California,” Newsom said.

Fauci wasn’t surprised.

“Governor, first of all I’m not surprised that you have a case and likely more cases in California,” Fauci said. “We likely will be seeing reports from other states, Colorado was the first to do that. I think you going to start seeing it because if you have that much of a prominence in the UK with all the travel not only directly to the United States but through other countries intermittently. Like when you go for UK to France, France to the United States etc. Then Canada has cases. So I don’t think the Californians should feel that this is something odd.”

“This is something that is expected,” he said.

Fauci said health officials in England have been sharing info on the new strains with medical experts around the world.

“There is a lot we know about it (the new strain) because our British colleagues have been studying it carefully,” he said. “And there are things we will soon learn more about it literally in the days and weeks that go by. It looks pretty clear from the UK group that in fact the transmissibility of this new mutant is more efficient…Namely it’s able to bind with the receptors on cells better therefore it is transmitted better.”

Fauci said early testing has not found that the new strain is more deadly than the initial strain of the virus.

“There is no indication at all that it increases the virulence — by virulence I mean the ability to make you sick or kill you,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to make it more strong. In addition, it doesn’t seem to evade the protection that is supported by the antibodies that are induced by vaccines.”