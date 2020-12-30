STANFORD (CBS SF) — Stanford University is facing a new round of criticism over its handling of the COVID vaccine rollout after non-clinical and non-frontline staff and researchers were reportedly able to receive the vaccine following miscommunication about a purported excess of supply vaccines available.

The Stanford Daily reported the non-clinical staff received the vaccine last weekend at Stanford Hospital atrium on a walk-in basis, though it was unclear how many.

Hospital affiliates had mistakenly shared information on email and social media that Stanford Medicine had an “excess” supply of vaccinations and that faculty and students could walk in and receive vaccines, according to the report.

Two weeks ago, Stanford doctors and nurses protested the initial rollout of coronavirus vaccinations after some staffers in close contact with patients were passed over while other senior staff working from home and staffers in other specialties were able to get vaccinated.

At the time, Stanford apologized for the “errors in the execution of our vaccine distribution plan” and said it would revise the plan to better sequence the vaccine’s rollout.

A spokesperson for Stanford Health Care told The Daily that Stanford Medicine was “disappointed to learn of false information circulating regarding vaccine availability” and said going forward, the vaccines would be given to patient-facing health care workers by invitation only.

“We recognize that ensuring an ethical and equitable vaccine distribution process depends on the commitment of vaccine recipients, as well as our administration,” spokesperson Julie Greicius told the Daily.

According to Stanford Medicine’s vaccine dashboard, non-clinical affiliates can be vaccinated beginning on January 8 but only after all hospital, ambulatory and other clinical staff have been vaccinated.