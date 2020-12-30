Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking the public to help identify a man in its care.
The man was found at 22nd and Folsom streets about 11 a.m. on Dec. 24.
He is described as about 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds, with white hair, and a stubbly mustache and beard.
He has no trauma, and no tattoos or other identifying marks.
Anyone with information about the man’s idetntity is asked to call (628) 206-8063 or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.