SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking the public to help identify a man in its care.

The man was found at 22nd and Folsom streets about 11 a.m. on Dec. 24.

He is described as about 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds, with white hair, and a stubbly mustache and beard.

Unidentified patient that has been hospitalized at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital since December 24, 2020. (SFDPH)

He has no trauma, and no tattoos or other identifying marks.

Anyone with information about the man’s idetntity is asked to call (628) 206-8063 or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.

