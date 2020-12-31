ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Antioch Police arrested a father Wednesday night for allegedly shooting his son, according to police officials.
Patrol officers responded to a disturbance between a father and son shortly before 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Briarwood Court.
According to officers, the 66-year-old father took out a firearm and shot his 33-year-old son multiple times.
The son was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
The father, whose name hasn’t been released by police, was arrested and booked into Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set at $750,000.
The case will be reviewed by the Contra Costa County’s District Attorney’s Office on Monday.
