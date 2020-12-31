SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — People gathered Thursday afternoon on the last day of 2020 to pay their respects to another COVID casualty as the iconic sign of San Francisco’s beloved Cliff House restaurant was taken down.

Several dozen people gathered along Point Lobos Avenue outside the restaurant at around noon Thursday as workers dismantled the signature metal sign that was displayed from the restaurant’s roof.

Several people cried out, “We love you Cliff House!” as workers removed the bolts holding the final letter of the sign in place. The crowd booed in unison as the large metal “E” was removed.

Earlier this month, the announcement of the permanent closure on Dec. 31 was posted on the restaurant’s website by the Cliff House’s longtime owners, Dan and Mary Hountalas. They said 180 employees will lose their jobs.

The Cliff House, which first opened 157 years ago, was a victim of both of the COVID-19 pandemic and, according to the owners, delays by the National Park Service in reaching a long-term operating contract with the restaurant.

Overlooking Ocean Beach and known for its sweeping views, the Cliff House has a rich history. Once a bar and brothel in the late 1800s, it survived the 1906 Earthquake and Fire but a year later, burned to the ground. In 1973, Dan and Mary Hountalas took over the restaurant with a long-term lease from the National Park Service.

The Cliff House ended in-house dining in March, due to the pandemic. The operators said they attempted takeout-only service in early June but, after 10 weeks, the owners decided to close down completely in mid-July. They said the restaurant was losing too much money as a takeout-only operation.

The last long-term contract between the Cliff House and the National Park Service expired in June 2018, and the restaurant had been operating since then under a series of short-term contracts, the current one set to expire on Dec. 31.

Master Chef Ralph Burgin was on the call when the word came down, no more leases.

“We were informed by the decision that the Park Service designates the Cliff House as a ‘Discontinued Operation,'” Burgin said.

Restaurant patrons have been visiting the restaurant to pay their respects ever since the announcement, but the removal of the Cliff House sign on the final day of a painful year apparently offered some closure to the dozen who came for a last farewell.