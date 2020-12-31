YOUNTVILLE (CBS SF) – Vaccinations against COVID-19 are underway at the California Veterans Home in Yountville, the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs, also known as CalVet, announced Thursday.

Officials said staff from Walgreens began distributing the shots Wednesday to residents of the skilled nursing facility, along with staff. With supplies expected to increase, CalVet said other prioritized groups at the Yountville home would receive their shots in the coming weeks.

Vaccinations at CalVet’s seven other homes would also take place over the next few weeks, with some homes receiving doses as early as next week. The homes are enrolled in the state and federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, in cooperation with CVS and Walgreens.

“As we roll out vaccinations to all eight of our veteran Homes’ residents and staff, we are continuing our efforts to protect one of the state’s most vulnerable populations,” said Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani.

The secretary stressed while vaccine distribution has begun, the pandemic is not over and that the coronavirus remains a threat heading into 2021. Imbasciani said, “The vaccine requires two doses for full efficacy, and it could take months before enough of the state’s population has received them to reach the safe threshold of community immunity.”

Officials said homes would continue to follow strict infectious disease control protocols and conduct regular testing of residents and staff, even after the vaccines are made available to all residents and staff at each home.

Along with Yountville, the agency has veterans’ homes in Barstow, Chula Vista, Fresno, Lancaster, Redding, Ventura and West Los Angeles.