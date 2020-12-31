DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A man being pursued for suspected shoplifting Sunday night threatened a loss prevention officer by displaying a machete and possibly a handgun before fleeing on a San Francisco Muni bus, Daly City police said.
The in-progress shoplifting was reported to police about 6:30 p.m. at the Walgreen’s store on Mission Street.
The loss prevention officer told officers he confronted a man who was seen shoplifting and then walking out of the store without paying.
The loss prevention officer said that when he kicked the basket the man was carrying, causing merchandise to fall to the ground, the man raised his shirt “to display a wooden handle of a machete in his waistband and the blade running down the subject’s pants leg,” police said in a report. The employee also reported seeing a pistol handle in the man’s waistband.
The suspect picked up some of the merchandise and stuffed it in his shirt before boarding the Muni bus.
The 59-year-old loss prevention officer was not injured, police said.
