SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — New Year’s Eve got off to a rocky start early Thursday as a 3.6 magnitude struck along the San Andreas Fault just south of Muir Beach and was felt widely in San Francisco and Marin County.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 5:41 a.m. with the epicenter on the famed fault line in the Pacific Ocean just off the Golden Gate Bridge.

While several people reported being awakened by a sharp jolt, there were no immediate reports of damage. Dozens quickly took to social media.

C.J. Hayden posted — “Good morning, San Andreas! Yep, I felt that.”

“Just got shaken awake by an #earthquake,” posted Lara G. Streiff.

Joseph Angelo said it was just 2020 going out with one last shot as he posted: An earthquake off the coast of San Francisco, anyone else not surprised this just happened on the last day of 2020.”

Sarah Duckett posted — “Well that woke me right up”

Nick Shebal posted on the KPIX 5 Facebook page — “2020 the gift that keeps on giving.”

Jeff Parsons posted his building rocked — “Yes, my building on 24th and South Van Ness..a slight shaking,”

Corey B. Davis posted — “Anyone else feel that? Bed started to shake like the 6 train was passing by…only problem is that I live in San Francisco now! 2020 is doing 2020.”

According to the USGS, the quake was felt in widely in San Francisco and Marin.