HERCULES (CBS SF) — Hercules Police arrested a 26-year-old Sacramento man Tuesday on suspicion of multiple crimes after leading officers on a pursuit from Hercules to Martinez, officers said.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., an automated license plate reader in Hercules captured a vehicle wanted by the California Highway Patrol for felony evasion.

Officers located the vehicle — a white, 2019 Acura RDX with a personalized license plate — parked in front of the UPS store located at 1511 Sycamore Ave.

Officers determined the Acura was occupied, and ordered the occupants to turn off the vehicle.

According to officers, the Acura’s driver reversed into the patrol vehicle, almost hitting an officer, and sped away from the parking lot.

The Acura almost caused a collision as it turned east onto Willow Avenue, and continued onto eastbound state Highway 4, reaching speeds of 100 mph. Officers pursued the Acura as it exited at the Cummings Skyway off-ramp, through Franklin Canyon Road and into Martinez.

The Acura struck the median on Alhambra Avenue, losing a tire as it re-entered Highway 4, and re-exiting the highway at Pacheco Boulevard in Martinez.

The Acura was eventually disabled in a parking lot on Pacheco Boulevard in Martinez, and Hercules police officers took the driver into custody with assistance from Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies.

The Acura’s driver, whose name was not immediately released, had a felony warrant out of San Mateo County, and was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony evading, and resisting arrest.

The passenger, a 36-year-old San Pablo man, was detained but later released pending further investigation.

