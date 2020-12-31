SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP on Thursday afternoon reported a severe traffic alert on southbound US-101 in South San Francisco for an injury collision and “critical incident investigation.”

CHP initially tweeted about the incident shortly after 1:30 p.m., saying that there was a critical incident on southbound US-101 at Grand Avenue in South San Francisco that had closed the #3 and #4 lanes of the freeway and the Grand Avenue off-ramp.

There were online media reports that the incident was a shooting investigation.

*****Critical Incident Investigation*****

US-101 s/b, JSO Grand Ave off-ramp, the #3 and #4 traffic lanes will be closed indefinitely for critical incident investigation. Please use alternate routes from SF (I-280 s/b to I-380) to avoid area. Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/lZJ6BnXjKV — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) December 31, 2020

As of 1:40 p.m., CHP additionally confirmed that there was a traffic collision with injuries on southbound US-101 south of Grand Avenue that had closed the right lanes.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.