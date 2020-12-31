GUALALA, Mendocino County (CBS SF) – Sheriff’s deputies have launched a search and rescue operation for a woman who disappeared along the Mendocino County coast.

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Kerry Bonanno disappeared from her home on the 37000 block of Old Stage Road in Gualala sometime after 4 p.m. Deputies said Bonanno became despondent and had called a family or friend, telling them she was walking away from her home and into the woods.

Family and community members, along with the South Coast Fire Department and deputies, searched the area into the night, but have not been able to find Bonanno.

Additional search resources, including a bloodhound, were being deployed to the area Thursday morning, deputies said.

Bonanno is described as standing 5-foot-6, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Bonanno was wearing when she walked away from her home.

Anyone with information about Bonanno’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086.