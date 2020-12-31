SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Thursday morning in San Jose.
At about 11:24 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 100 block of Rose Lane in San Jose. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are currently no suspects identified or apprehended, police said. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (408) 947-7867.
