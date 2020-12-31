SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man is in the hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries after shooting in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 6:38 p.m. in the area of Fairfax Avenue and Ironwood Way and officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Thursday morning.

Police have not made an arrest or released any suspect information in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

