SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the Bay Area and the entire planet look forward to a better year In 2021, a number of babies who arrived early Friday morning were in competition for first infant born in the Bay Area.

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital confirmed Friday morning that Jack Ladi was born at 12:06 a.m., the first UCSF baby of 2021 and possibly the first 2021 Bay Area baby.

Baby Jack was photographed by the hospital with his parents Laura and Laszlo Ladi and hospital staff.

Anthony and Denise Battiato also did heir part, bringing their baby Luke into the world at 12:25 a.m. Friday at San Jose’s Good Samaritan Hospital.

Luke was apparently eager to be a New Year’s baby, arriving early after being expected in February.

“He would fit in my two hands. He’s five pounds, two ounces,” said his father, Anthony Battiato of Hollister, on Friday morning.

While the baby is presently in the neonatal intensive care unit, hospital spokeswoman Sarah Sherwood said Luke is doing “super-well. We specialize in these cases, so he’s in a good place,” Sherwood said.

Luke is the couple’s third child, and he will have two sisters. Anthony Battiato didn’t comment as to whether he would be bringing a football to the hospital.

The third-time father noted, “2020 was an unpleasant year for a lot of people and we are happy to bring something positive to the New Year.”

Luke will probably be able to go home in one or two days, Sherwood said.

Information on other babies born in the area Friday was limited, but a baby girl was born at 8:29 a.m. at Highland Hospital in Oakland, according to Rachel Hogan, a nurse manager at the hospital.

Kaiser Permanente confirmed that there was a baby born at 12:12 a.m. at their Antioch hospital as well as a baby girl born at 12:33 a.m at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara.

There was also a baby was born at 8:30 a.m. Friday at John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical Center, a spokesman said.