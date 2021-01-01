REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old Pacifica man pleaded not guilty earlier this week for allegedly threatening to shoot his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, and trying to force their vehicle off the road last week, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Dominic Rigling, who has four other pending felony cases, asked to meet his ex-girlfriend after saying he missed her. She and her new boyfriend then met Rigling in the parking lot at Thornton Beach in Daly City on Christmas Eve, according to the district attorney’s office.

The ex-girlfriend met with Rigling in his truck but eventually they started to argue. When she tried leaving, Rigling pointed a stun gun at her and a handgun at the new boyfriend and started to drive off, prosecutors said.

The woman, who is six months pregnant, jumped out of the moving truck and hid in her new boyfriend’s car. As the two drove off, Rigling allegedly pursued them and tried to run them off the road while pointing a handgun at them and screaming that he could kill them, prosecutors said.

The next day, Rigling allegedly called the new boyfriend and said he was going to drive to his home and shoot it up. He also called his ex to say he was loading his truck up with guns to kill her boyfriend.

Pacifica Police found Rigling Saturday and a subsequent search revealed illegal black metal knuckles and a Taser stun gun in his truck, prosecutors said.

Rigling pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and possession of metal knuckles. He is being represented by the county’s Private Defender Program, remains in jail on $100,000 bail. He’s scheduled to return to court on Jan. 11 for a preliminary hearing, according to the district attorney’s office.

