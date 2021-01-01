SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Think of it as hoops without the hype.

While the action on the court for the Warriors home opener versus the Portland Trail Blazers looks normal, when you pull out from the tight shot of the hardwood, not much else feels the same.

With no fans allowed, the seats are covered in tarp, making it feel like an indoor version of Mount Davis at the Oakland Coliseum.

There are limited seats in the arena available for friends and family members of the players.

Just like in the NBA playoff bubble, there are 90 fans on a giant screen behind the benches, called the Dub Hub.

The Warriors are the only Bay Area team playing on their home court due to the public health order, with the 49ers and San Jose Sharks relegated to Arizona.

While others are being asked to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in San Francisco, the Warriors have been on a road trip with no quarantine requirement.

When asked about it, the Warriors pointed to this phrasing in the San Francisco County quarantine order: “Any person who is a member of a professional or collegiate sports team, including team staff, who travels solely for away games where there is an existing, non-suspended Health and Safety Plan that was approved by the Health Officer allowing such travel”.

Part of that approved health and safety plan involves mask-wearing during practices and team meetings and keeping players and coaches isolated from everyone else in San Francisco County after road trips.

The Trail Blazers spoiled Golden State’s home opener with a 123-98 New Year night victory.