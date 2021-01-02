STOCKTON (CBS Sacramento) — It was a rude New Year awakening for residents in a northwest Stockton neighborhood Friday morning after more than 30 cars were broken into or vandalized.

Stockton police said as many as 31 cars were hit early New Year’s morning. Broken windows and shattered glass could be seen Friday along Shoreline Drive, a residential area on the western edge of the city.

For Jocelyn Soriano and Summer Stewart, the scene was a grim start to their 2021.

“It just gives less hope that this year will be any better,” Soriano said.

They are two victims among dozens victimized in the alarming spree of car break-ins and vandalism. Stewart said the culprits damaged more than just physical property; they stole her insulin too.

“I need those things to survive,” Stewart said. “I’m already financially struggling myself to even pay for my insulin.”

