GONZALES (CBS SF) — A swarm of five earthquakes measuring 4.3 to 2.5 in magnitude, struck rapid fire early Saturday morning near Gonzales, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS reported a 3.2 magnitude quake struck at 6:36 a.m. and was followed by a 4.3 at 6:42 a.m., a 2.5 at 7:02 a.m., a 2.6 at 7:08 a.m. and a 2.7 at 7:41 a.m.

The quakes were centered in the Gabilan Range near the Pinnacles National Park, several miles northeast of Gonzales. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The swarm was felt in South San Jose, Salinas, Carmel, Monterey, Hollister and other communities in northern San Benito County.

Local residents took to social media, reporting feeling the jolts.

John Phillips was in downtown San Jose when the swarm struck.

“I felt it here in downtown San Jose. I was lying in bed catching up with news, etc., on my phone,” he posted on Twitter. “It wasn’t strong, but it was certainly noticeable since I was awake and lying still.”

Libby Patterson was in Davenport on the coast.

“Yes, I felt it in Davenport on bluffs above Dav Beach. Like a gentle cradle rocking,” she posted.

Jennie Dusheck was in Scotts Valley in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

“Very shaky here!,” she posted on Twitter.

Kim Stemler was jolted from bed in Marina.

“Definitely felt in Marina-it woke me up,” she posted. “It was the largest I can remember feeling since LP (1989 Loma Prieta quake). Had that rock n roll quality for several seconds. My animals were on high alert too.”

Charlene Darisay Donahue was in the Aptos area.

“Moderate jolt,” she posted. “Good shake but louder than I expected it for the level of shaking. (I had the windows open listening to the ocean).”

Gena Sakahara Gonzales was in Gilroy.

“Felt in Gilroy,” Gonzales posted. “Quite a long, rolling, rocking quake. Slow entry. I froze waiting for the big jolt but didn’t materialize.”

Becca felt it in Cupertino.

“Yes, felt in Cupertino,” she posted. “Mild, but lasted long enough (several seconds) that you knew it was there. It was a jolt followed by rolls.”