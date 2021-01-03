Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Train traffic through East Oakland was stopped early Sunday morning as Oakland fire department crews responded to reports of eight vehicles on fire.
The fires near railroad tracks in the 6200 block of San Leandro Street was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. and the Union Pacific Railroad halted trains on the Niles line, the department said.
The fires were extinguished by 2:16 a.m.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.