SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officers were at the scene of two fatal crashes Monday morning along State Route 12 on opposite ends of the city.
One crash scene was in the area of Highway 12 west of Oakmont Dr. on the east side of Santa Rosa. The second crash site was along Highway 12 west of Merced Ave. on the city’s west end.
All lanes were closed at both crashes, the CHP said. Rain has been falling periodically across the Bay Area Monday.
There was no additional information immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
