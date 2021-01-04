GILROY (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old man died in a shooting in Gilroy on Sunday night, one of three shootings reported in the city over the weekend, according to police.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the shooting reported in the 400 block of Fairview Drive and arrived to find the victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there, police said. No arrest has been made in the shooting and Gilroy police have not released any suspect information in the case.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting reported shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Mantelli Drive. Officers arrived to find the man in a vehicle at the intersection, and he was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition Monday, according to police.

Officers also responded around 8:10 p.m. Friday to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Fairview Drive and found several vehicles struck by the gunfire, but no victims were found. Police impounded a vehicle found in the area that is considered part of the case, but no other details were released.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Detective Silva at (408) 846-0335 or Detective Greathead at (408) 846-0373. People can also call an anonymous tip line at (408) 846-0330.

