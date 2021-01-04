Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All eastbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge were temporarily blocked Monday morning due to a car fire.
The California Highway Patrol reported at 10:21 a.m. that the fire was just west of Treasure Island.
The lanes were blocked because of heavy smoke and fire and zero visibility in the immediate area, the CHP said.
By 10:29 a.m., lanes 1 and 2 were reopened but lanes 3-5 were still shut down.
At 11:23 a.m, the CHP tweeted that all lanes had been reopened.
There was no word of any injuries and the circumstances surrounding the vehicle fire were not immediately available.
