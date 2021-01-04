SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Staff at the Santa Clara County Main Jail discovered one of its inmates was unresponsive Saturday evening and transported him to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead within an hour, the county sheriff’s office said.

Deputies discovered the unresponsive inmate at 7 p.m. Saturday during a routine welfare check, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office said. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR and other life-saving measures before the San Jose Fire Department and paramedics arrived to transport him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m.

The 52-year-old man was booked into custody on Dec. 27 for charges of criminal threats, a violation of a court order and a violation of a restraining order, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Sheriff’s Office is following standard protocol for an in-custody death that includes, but is not limited to; joint investigation between Sheriff’s Office investigators and District Attorney’s investigators, as well as the Medical Examiner Coroner’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Based on our preliminary investigation, there were no signs of foul play and the man was housed alone at the time of the incident.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.