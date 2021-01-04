SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood early Monday morning that left two men injured, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at 2:14 a.m. near Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street.
The victims, ages 18 and 29, are expected to survive their injuries. The suspect got into an SUV and fled following the shooting, according to police.
Detailed descriptions of the suspect and vehicle were not immediately available from San Francisco police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.