TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Photos and video of two confirmed tornados that touches ground near the town of Los Molinas have been posted on social media Monday after a rare tornado warning was issued for Tehama County.

The National Weather Service Twitter account focusing on tornado warnings posted about the warning in Tehama County Monday afternoon at around 2:39 p.m. as thunderstorms moved through the area. The warning was in effect for just over a half an hour.

Tornado Warning including Tehama County, CA until 3:15 PM PST pic.twitter.com/LHrDguBP3g — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) January 4, 2021

The National Weather Service had earlier issued a warning regarding strong thunderstorms that were set to impact north central Tehama and central Shasta counties through early evening Monday.

The National Weather Service later confirmed to CBS13 in Sacramento that two tornadoes touched down in Tehama County.

It is believed the tornadoes touched down around 2 p.m. CBS13 reported one of the tornadoes was spotted by a woman who says the twister damaged a nearby shed and brought down some tree branches. The second tornado was witnessed by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy in the town of Vina. It was in an open field and didn’t cause any damage.

Just after 3 p.m., Twitter user Benjamin Jurkovich posted a image he said he got from a friend named Steve Walton who was not on Twitter and gave him permission.

Tornado in California minutes ago! Since he is not on Twitter, got permission from my bud Steve Walton to post this picture of the twister he just bagged near Los Molinos, Ca. #tornado #cawx pic.twitter.com/M6MnrcsMvZ — Benjamin Jurkovich (@BenjaminJurkovi) January 4, 2021

ActionNewsNow meteorologist and reporter Bryan Ramsey also posted an image that he incorrectly credited to Derrick Baker before saying it was taken by Dawna Rice.

Here's a great photo of today's tornado in Tehama county taken by Derrick Baker. Thank you for sharing! Does anyone else have photos or videos? pic.twitter.com/uI0GxqnXPz — Bryan Ramsey (@weatheramsey) January 4, 2021

Another weather enthusiast on YouTube who posts under the account The Earth Master posted a four-minute clip that appeared to show the twister touching ground. Initially driving through rain and audible gusting winds, the driver comes to a stop and gets out of the vehicle to continue filming just as the tornado dissipates and the funnel cloud retracts back into the sky.

The Sacramento office of the National Weather Service also tweeted about the warning, extending it to Butte County until 4 p.m.