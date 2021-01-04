SONOMA (CBS SF) — A 72-year-old woman with dementia went missing from her home in Sonoma on Sunday evening and Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies requested the public’s help finding her.

Susan McCormick was last seen around 6 p.m. when she left the home in the 800 block of Oregon Street, possibly to go to a CVS pharmacy, but her husband notified authorities when she didn’t return home, sheriff’s officials said.

McCormick may be driving her 2008 beige BMW 528i with California license plate 7HJP226, and may have mistaken her current residence with a previous address on Country Club Lane in Napa, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is described as a white woman about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, and has shoulder-length white hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office has shared a photo of her and is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call (707) 565-2121.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.