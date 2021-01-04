SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Periods of light to moderately heavy rain with some strong winds are forecast in the San Francisco Bay Area Monday, before drier conditions return Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.

Overcast and rainy skies accompany daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s throughout the region.

Chances of rain will subside Monday night, as overnight lows reach the mid 40s in San Francisco, the upper 30s in San Jose and Walnut Creek areas, and the low 30s in Sonoma’s region.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service also noted that there were strong south-southwesterly wind gusts accompanying the storm, with some gusts at higher elevations measuring up to 60 mph.

The NWS reported winds over 50 mph at Mount Diablo, Atlas Peak and Cobb Ridge.

As the line moves through the Bay Area, strong south-southwesterly wind gusts are accompanying this cold front – especially at higher elevations. Some of which were gusting over 60 mph! Stay weather aware!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/e4cAidy4wW — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2021

The San Francisco Fire Department also tweeted a warning about strong wind gusts that could take down power lines.

20 + MPH winds are expected in parts of SF for the next few hours. If you see a wire down, call 911 @SF_emergency For trees down not threatening life, call 311 @SF311 pic.twitter.com/E3080yamNN — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 4, 2021

The Bay Area NWS was also keeping an eye on rain falling on burn scars from last year’s wildfires in the North Bay (the Hennessey Fire and the Glass Fire) and in the Santa Cruz Mountains (the CZU Lightning Complex), but so far the precipitation is not presenting any slide danger.

Turning our attention to the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar as rain approaches Santa Cruz Co. Rainfall rates should be below criteria, but we have concerns for brief moments of higher rates on the highest peaks. Be sure to stay alert in that area!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/Cut4pcZSHc — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2021

The is also a High Surf Advisory in effect that began Sunday evening and will remain in place until Tuesday night.

A High Surf Advisory is now in effect; it lasts through Tuesday evening. Long period swell increases the risk for sneaker waves and rip currents overnight. Large breaking waves 18-24 feet are expected at W/NW facing beaches starting Monday#CAwx #neverTurnYourBackToTheOcean pic.twitter.com/lhKHg8w3Nt — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2021

As dry weather is forecast for Tuesday, active weather patterns continue throughout the week and will bring more rain Wednesday and Friday.

