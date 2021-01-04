COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Periods of light to moderately heavy rain with some strong winds are forecast in the San Francisco Bay Area Monday, before drier conditions return Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.

Overcast and rainy skies accompany daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s throughout the region.

Chances of rain will subside Monday night, as overnight lows reach the mid 40s in San Francisco, the upper 30s in San Jose and Walnut Creek areas, and the low 30s in Sonoma’s region.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service also noted that there were strong south-southwesterly wind gusts accompanying the storm, with some gusts at higher elevations measuring up to 60 mph.

The NWS reported winds over 50 mph at Mount Diablo, Atlas Peak and Cobb Ridge.

The San Francisco Fire Department also tweeted a warning about strong wind gusts that could take down power lines.

The Bay Area NWS was also keeping an eye on rain falling on burn scars from last year’s wildfires in the North Bay (the Hennessey Fire and the Glass Fire) and in the Santa Cruz Mountains (the CZU Lightning Complex), but so far the precipitation is not presenting any slide danger.

The is also a High Surf Advisory in effect that began Sunday evening and will remain in place until Tuesday night.

As dry weather is forecast for Tuesday, active weather patterns continue throughout the week and will bring more rain Wednesday and Friday.

