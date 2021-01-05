OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Oakland officials are facing a $62 million shortfall due the to COVID pandemic this year, with the city administrator saying there must be cuts to all departments to balance the budget, including the police department.

Mayor Libby Schaaf and City Administrator Ed Reiskin sent a letter to city employees last month saying without massive cuts, “…the General Purpose Fund will be insolvent before the end of the fiscal year… Even the City’s emergency reserve will be completely exhausted.”

But the police officers’ union is pushing back, warning that crime in the city has been on the rise since the start of the pandemic and that now is not the time to cut officers on the streets.

The Oakland Police Officers’ Association took out a full-page ad in the East Bay Times on Tuesday that points to the number of murders year over year as an example of how violent crime skyrocketed in Oakland in 2020.

Union president Barry Donelan says officers want to make sure Oakland residents understand exactly what’s happening in their community.

“Stay-at-home orders and people’s situations are driving some of the crime. There’s a lot of desperate people out there,” said Donelan.

The union says as the city tries to close a $62 million budget gap, the police department could see cuts of about $15 million.

Preliminary proposals call for disbanding the traffic enforcement division, eliminating all foot and bicycle patrols and canceling the spring 2021 police academy for new officers.

“We’re concerned about our ability to address this violent crime as we move into 2021 with even less resources than we had in 2020,” explained Donelan.

Oakland City Council members say they understand the police unions concerns, but with declining revenue due to the pandemic, the money just simply isn’t there.

“All the money that we have been spending has been going to some service, whether it’s public safety, parks, human services, etc. So it’s going to be painful either way,” said Oakland City Council member Loren Taylor.

Taylor says his goal is to work with the police department to identify places where they can reduce the budget without jeopardizing public safety.

The police department isn’t the only city department facing budget cuts that could impact safety. The fire department will likely be affected by the budget deficit as well.

As KPIX 5 reported Monday, city staff has proposed that three of the city’s 25 fire engine companies be put out of service, which would result in longer response times.

The city says closing three engine companies would likely cause 14 calls per day to be diverted. Some argue that puts all city residents at risk of not getting help quickly.