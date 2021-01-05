SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The number of people infected by a COVID outbreak at a Kaiser hospital emergency room in San Jose linked to an inflatable costume has increased to 51 cases, according to county health officials.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department updated the current total in a statement on Tuesday, saying in a statement, “This is a stark reminder that COVID-19 can be so easily transmitted through the air and that even letting your guard down for a moment can have consequences.”

The health department said Kaiser is responsible for complying with all applicable public health orders and work safety regulations, including those with Cal/OSHA, including timely reporting of cases and all required follow-up.

One emergency room employee has died because of COVID-19 complications following the outbreak at Kaiser San Jose Medical Center, which was originally reported on Saturday. Kaiser officials have blamed a staffer wearing an inflatable Christmas tree costume on December 25th for triggering the outbreak.

“Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital’s emergency department has undergone deep cleaning and the hospital remains open.

A hospital official said Monday additional staff members have been given a heads up in recent days about working in the event there is a staff shortage at the San Jose hospital following the coronavirus outbreak.