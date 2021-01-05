RICHMOND (CBS SF) — BART service has resumed between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations Tuesday afternoon after a fire near the trackway briefly stopped trains from traveling through the area, according to the transit agency.

BART initially issued an alert shortly before noon about the service disruption.

BART service has stopped between Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte due to a fire near the trackway. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 5, 2021

During the brief stoppage, parallel bus service was available on AC Transit buses 72M and 76 for passengers traveling between Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte.

About 15 minutes later that service had been restored with residual delays of about 10 minutes.

BART service has been restored between Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte. There is a 10-minute delay on the Richmond line in the SF/Millbrae, Berryessa, and Richmond directions. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 5, 2021

More details about the fire that prompted the service shutdown were not immediately available.

