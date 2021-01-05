Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Monday night in San Jose, police said.
Around 8:10 p.m. officers were on the scene of the shooting on East Rosemary Street, between North First and North Fourth streets.
Officers had responded to a crash in a parking garage at 60 E. Rosemary St. and located a man there with at least one gunshot wound.
Police said the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers have not identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting.
