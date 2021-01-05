ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after he damaged property at the Crab Cove Visitor Center and Aquarium in Alameda Monday, East Bay Regional Park District police said.

Police were called at about noon to the park at 1252 McKay Avenue after park staff saw the 25-year-old man tear down fencing, smash lights, throw rocks and damage signs.

Yesterday, @regionalparkspd responded to an individual vandalizing the Crab Cove Visitor’s Center at Crown Beach in Alameda. Staff saw the 25 year old man tear down fence rails, smash light fixtures, throw rocks and break District signage. Staff locked themselves inside the bldg. — East Bay Regional Park District Police Department (@RegionalParksPD) January 5, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Staff members locked themselves inside a building while the man was damaging the property, according to police. Damage was estimated at $5,000 to $7,000, police said.

No one was injured and the man was taken to Santa Rita Jail without incident following his arrest. The man, whose name is not being released, apparently had his car towed earlier in the day from McKay Avenue and he was upset, Capt. Alan Love said.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.