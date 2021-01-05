RICHMOND (CBS SF) – BART will start two months of weekend track work at the Richmond station this month, requiring track closures at the station over five weekends.
The transit agency plans to replace trackway components like wooden ties and track switches, some of which are almost 50 years old. The project’s main focus will be on rebuilding an intersection of multiple tracks at the station.
The project will require temporary suspensions of service at the station on Jan. 16-18, Jan. 30-31, Feb. 13-15, Feb. 27-28 and March 13-14.
In recent months, BART has completed similar projects in Oakland, Concord, Lafayette, Orinda and Hayward.
BART and the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will offer a free bus bridge between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations on the affected weekends. Riders planning to take the bus should budget an extra 15-20 minutes for their trip, according to BART.
