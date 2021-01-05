Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has died, her publicist confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday, a day after he and her partner mistakenly said she had died. Roberts was 65.
Roberts’ publicist Mike Pingel said in a statement Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles reached out to her companion of 18 years, Lance O’Brien, on Monday night to inform him that Roberts had passed away.
“She was my soulmate, she was my best friend. We haven’t been apart for two days” in their years together, a tearful O’Brien told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
