LOUISVILLE, Mo. (CBS News) — The Louisville Metro Police Department has formally fired two of the officers involved in the March police raid that killed emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor.
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer confirmed the firings Wednesday.
The department last week sent pre-termination letters to Detective Myles Cosgrove, who an FBI analysis determined fired the shot that killed Taylor, and Detective Josh Jaynes, who applied for the search warrant at Taylor’s Louisville home. In the letter to Jaynes obtained by CBS News, Gentry said Jaynes was “not truthful” when he claimed he received information from a U.S. Postal Inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend had been receiving suspicious packages at Taylor’s home.
