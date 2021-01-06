OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials from the Alameda County Superior Court announced Tuesday that the court took action related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including extending the stay on execution of writs of possession to March 1, to align with the current moratorium on evictions in Alameda County.

The officials also said that, starting Thursday, it will begin hearing a limited number of in-person traffic matters in Department 102 of the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse at 661 Washington St. in Oakland.

The clerk’s office will remain closed to the public and walk-in appearances will not be permitted for now, court officials said.

Those directed to appear in person must bring proof of their court date to be admitted into the courthouse and will be required to complete a health screening questionnaire.

Officials said the court will significantly limit the number of in-person matters each day due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. They also urged defendants in traffic and criminal matters to appear remotely whenever possible.

