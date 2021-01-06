SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Low-income residents in California could receive $600 stimulus payments as part of the state’s 2021-2022 budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

The “Golden State Stimulus” payments would be dispersed to 2019 taxpayers who received an earned income tax credit from the state and 2020 taxpayers who have Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers.

Residents with an annual income of $30,000 or less are eligible for the tax credit, while ITIN taxpayers include people like undocumented residents who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments.

“Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads,” Newsom said in a statement.

The governor is also seeking in his proposed budget to extend the state’s moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, which is set to expire Jan. 31.

Under the moratorium via Assembly Bill 3088, residents who have lost income because of the pandemic and pay at least one quarter of their monthly rent cannot be evicted for missed payments.

In addition, the state would use the $2.6 billion it received in federal stimulus money to support renters and homeowners who are at risk of being evicted.

Newsom is expected to unveil his full budget proposal Friday.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.