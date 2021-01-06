DANVILLE (KPIX) – Trump supporters from the Bay Area were at Wednesday’s protest in Washington D.C. Dave, from the East Bay, described what happened when things turned violent.

Dave, who didn’t want to give his last name, along with a group of Trump supporters flew to Washington D.C. from the Bay Area with a plan to celebrate. They called it a celebration because President Trump was expected to give an inspirational speech about the electoral votes for the seven states under contention. That is far from what happened.

“National Guard were there and they spray-painted a ton of mace and a lot of them dispersed,” said Dave. “No one expected it to become a more aggressive type rally. Everyone expected to be out there celebrating to be perfectly honest with you.”

But it was anything but celebratory and peaceful.

“You know what? I don’t want to go down that path,” Dave bristled. “We have a bunch of pissed off Patriots and I am one of them. This country is being taken from us so we are not going to let it happen.”

Days after Joe Biden was declared President, Dave and hundreds of Trump supporters took to the streets of San Ramon to protest. But even he admits what happened today in DC was not the plan.

“We get there and find out Mike Pence cowarded out and basically declined to not certify those votes and that is when the Patriots got upset and we are not happy about it. I’m pissed off because I’m a Patriot and I love this country. We have to fight for this country. Enough of the Patriots standing back. We are not standing down.”

Dave and his group were amongst a large group of supporters and say they did not get embroiled in the violence. He said they did see some mace dispersed but they returned to their hotel before curfew. The group will be heading back to the Bay Area on Thursday.