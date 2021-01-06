SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday postponed a planned update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was “cancelled out of an abundance of caution to Governor’s Office staff due to the events transpiring at the U.S. Capitol.”

The official Governor of California Twitter account posted about the planned pandemic response update shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Today’s #COVID19 update has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution to Governor’s Office staff due to the events transpiring at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/F2yu73vihK — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 6, 2021

The governor’s office also released a statement on the events in Washington, calling it “reprehensible” and an “outright assault on our democratic institutions.”

“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy but what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capitol building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions,” the statement read.

The statement continued:

“The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians. We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff, and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible. President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-Elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power.”

Newsom also tweeted about the statement on his personal Twitter account.

What we’re witnessing in the US Capitol is reprehensible. An outright assault to our democratic institutions. Our hearts are with our Congressional Delegation and the brave public servants that work in our Capitol every day. pic.twitter.com/Qwjry6AhVw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 6, 2021

Newsom had already spoken briefly earlier Wednesday to announce a proposal to provide millions of low-income Californians a $600 payment from the state.

The proposed payment would go to people with annual incomes of less than $30,000, including immigrants living in the country illegally who file taxes with the state. Roughly 4 million people would be eligible for the payment, for a total state cost of $2.4 billion. Newsom also requested the Legislature to extend a moratorium on evictions.

“Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads,” he said in a statement.