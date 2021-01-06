SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman walking her five-month-old puppy in San Francisco was assaulted and robbed of her dog, police said.
San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani said the incident happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. near Broadway and Hyde St. in the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood.
In a post on the NextDoor social network, the victim’s sister-in-law was punched multiple times in the face, requiring a trip to the hospital.
The French bulldog puppy named “Chloe” is about five months old, black and 13 pounds.
Police said anyone who witnessed the assault and robbery or has information was asked to call the department’s investigative unit at 415-575-4444. Investigators are also looking for any video, dashcam footage or other pictures of the incident, suspects, or vehicles that were involved.
