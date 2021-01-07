SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Crews are at the scene of a large fire burning at a vacant commercial building in downtown San Jose Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 10:30 a.m., according to San Jose Fire officials.

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire at a two-story building on the 80 block of E. San Fernando St. was upgraded to four alarms as of 11 a.m.

Fire is currently contained to the structure of origin, according to San Jose Fire officials.

E. San Fernando Street is closed in the area of the fire and authorities are asking people to stay away from the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.