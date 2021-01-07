WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) joined a growing number of members of Congress urging the removal of President Donald Trump following Wednesday’s deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

“In calling for this seditious act, the President has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and its people,” Pelosi said at Thursday’s briefing, urging Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump from power.

Pelosi went on to say that if Pence and the Cabinet do not take action, that Congress may be prepared to impeach Trump for a second time.

“If he wants to be unique and be doubly impeached, that’s kind of up to him and his Cabinet as to whether he should stay in office,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker joined incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in calling for Trump’s removal by invoking the 25th Amendment.

Other Bay Area members of Congress urged using the amendment, including Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo), Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Napa) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin).

Pelosi’s call for ousting Trump comes 24 hours after rioters spurred on by Trump stormed the Capitol to disrupt a joint session of Congress counting the Electoral College votes confirming Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. For the past two centuries, the joint session was mostly a ceremonial part of the electoral process.

During the attack, four people died.

After authorities cleared the Capitol, the session counting the votes continued Wednesday night and Biden’s victory was confirmed early Thursday morning.

When asked about urging Trump’s removal with less than two weeks until Biden is inaugurated, the speaker said, “While it’s only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America.”

Pelosi went on to say, “we have to be very, very careful. Because these people and their leader, Donald Trump, do not care about the security of people, or they don’t care about our democracy, they don’t care about the peaceful transfer of power. Something is very, very wrong here.”

The Speaker also said that those who stormed the Capitol would be found and prosecuted.

“Justice will be done to those who carried out these acts, which were acts of sedition and acts of cowardice. To those whose purpose was to deter our responsibility, you have failed,” Pelosi said.