SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Facebook said Thursday it was extending a block of President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely, saying it believes “the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a tweet, “The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.”

Zuckerberg said Facebook would extend the block for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.

Following Wednesday’s insurrection and rioting by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol, both Facebook and Twitter blocked the president’s accounts, with Twitter temporarily locking his account after Trump issued several inflammatory tweets. Twitter said the platform “required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets” that violated Twitter’s “Civic Integrity” policy.

Subsequent posts said that the president’s account would be suspended for 12 hours once the tweets were removed and that the account would stay locked if the posts were not removed and further policy violations “will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.

Twitter had earlier flagged the president’s video message to his rioting supporters in the nation’s capitol to go home Wednesday, citing its disputed claims of election fraud and the possibility it might incite violence.

San Francisco-based Twitter flagged the post as it has been flagging tweets by the president and others making unfounded claims of voter fraud since before the November election. It additionally disabled user capability to reply, like or retweet the video message “due to a risk of violence.”

Twitter later made the video unavailable on the platform. At least two subsequent tweets by the president, one making a claim of “a sacred landslide victory” were also made unavailable.

Facebook and YouTube also took down the video in which President Trump addressed his supporters.

Social media companies have been trying to tackle misinformation since it was learned that Russians bankrolled thousands of fake political ads during the 2016 elections to sow discord among Americans.

Trump has repeatedly harnessed the power of social media to spread falsehoods about election integrity and the results of the presidential race. Platforms like Facebook have occasionally labeled or even removed some of his posts, but the overall response has failed to satisfy a growing number of critics who say the platforms have enabled the spread of dangerous misinformation.

In light of Wednesday’s riot, however, Zuckerberg said a more aggressive approach is needed.

“The current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government,” he wrote.

