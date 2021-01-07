SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Officers arrested one suspect in a stolen vehicle case Wednesday morning following a pursuit that ended in a crash and are searching for at least two more suspects, San Mateo police said.

Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a report of a stolen white 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup in the 100 block of 19th Avenue. Officers searching the area saw a black Toyota Camry speed off northbound onto Leslie Street from Gum Street.

“Knowing there is typically a getaway car and crew used for certain crimes, officers pursued the Camry,” which ignored attempts to stop it, police said.

The Camry driver lost control turning onto 17th Avenue from Leslie Street and the car landed vertically on the utility pole guidewire, as the driver and passenger fled on foot.

A search turned up the passenger at El Camino Real and 16th Avenue. Ignacio Antonio Montoya, described as a 26-year-old San Francisco transient, had drug paraphernalia and keys for numerous makes of vehicles in his possession, police said.

He was later booked for vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit crime, resisting a public officer, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools.

Police were unable to locate the driver of the Camry, which had been reported stolen in San Francisco. The stolen Toyota truck and driver also have not been found.

An investigation showed that the owner of the Toyota owned a Chevrolet Blazer that was stolen last July, and that a set of keys to the Toyota pickup had been inside. The night after the Blazer was stolen three subjects tried to steal the Tacoma but were scared off by the owner.

The Blazer was later recovered, and police are now searching for the Toyota and those involved in its theft.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact San Mateo police at police@cityofsanmateo.org or (650) 522-7700, and reference case number 21-0106-002.