SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Silver Terrace neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 12:24 a.m. in the first block of Bitting Avenue.
The victim reported hearing gunshots and seeing a sedan flee, then realized she had been shot. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
Detailed descriptions of the suspect and vehicle were not immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
