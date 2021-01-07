SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol weighed heavily on the minds of members of the Golden State Warriors, coming just hours before the team tipped-off against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night.

Before the game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters the images of Trump supporters rioting inside the Capitol was “disheartening” and cast a pall on the game.

“I think everybody came into the arena this evening just sort of dazed … I started the day thinking about how we were going to guard Lou Williams without fouling him, suddenly that didn’t seem quite as important when I turned the TV on as shootaround was beginning,” Kerr said. ”… It’s just a clear reminder that the truth matters in our country.”

Kerr said he and Clippers head coach Tyrann Lue were open to their players taking a stand — or a knee — after the violence in Washington and the two coaches talked before tipoff.

Kerr is one of the most outspoken members of the NBA community on issues of politics and social justice and has been a frequent Trump critic.

“[It is] a pretty clear reminder that the truth matters,” said Kerr. “We’ve been talking about this for years, but the truth matters in our country and anywhere, in any circumstance, because of the repercussions if we allow lies to spread. If we enable people in power to lie, you all of a sudden have millions of people who are doubting an election that was certified in every state.”

He differed with President-Elect Joe Biden who, during remarks denouncing Trump for the Capitol riot said “This is not who we are.”

“So this is who we are. You reap what you sow.”

Star forward Draymond Green contrasted the handling of the rioters by U.S. Capitol Police and DC police with how Black Lives Matter protesters have been treated by police.

“It just goes to show the policing system was built against black and brown people and that’s the reason those reactions are different,” said Green. “That’s the reason someone can walk or run or bust their way through or whatever into the Speaker of the House office and put their feet on the desk like they’re sitting at home on their couch.”

Green also criticized anyone calling those who participated in the insurrection at the Capitol “protesters.”

“Stop describing those people the same way you describe someone who just stand there and make a chant and say, ‘We want justice, we want peace.’ Stop using the same word. It’s disrespectful, it’s ridiculous and it’s shameful,” said Green. “They’re not f—–g protesters. They’re f—–g terrorists,” said Green.

Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. made his season debut Wednesday after being sidelined by a right knee injury but didn’t think the teams should have played. It wasn’t discussed, he said.

“It’s hard to really put it into words just the direction this country is going in,” Morris said. “… It’s just unfortunate the state that we’re in this country.”

Morris said after the game members of the Clippers discussed not playing the game in order to focus more of the spotlight on the events in Washington.

“My personal opinion (is) that wasn’t enough,” Morris Sr. said. “You know, I don’t think we should have played. But we did and we came together and we thought taking a knee was appropriate.”