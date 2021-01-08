LITTLE ROCK (CBS SF) — The man photographed sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the capitol riots has been arrested in Arkansas, according to federal authorities.

After the day of chaos in D.C., the photo of the man casually sitting in the San Francisco representative’s office with his boots propped up on her desk was one of many images of the riot to go viral.

CBS sister station in Arkansas 5NEWS identified the man as Richard Barnett. According to the Department of Justice, he has been arrested in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“I threw my feet up on the desk at that point,” Barnett told 5NEWS. “I realized some a–holes had cut me also and I bled on her envelope. So I picked up the envelope and put it in my pocket, and I put a quarter on the desk cause I’m not a thief.”

Barnett charged with knowingly entering and remaining in restricted building grounds, theft of public property, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to CBS station WUSA9, Barnett said he traveled to Washington to hear the president speak, and was pushed inside the Capitol when rioters broke through the doors. He said he found Pelosi’s office sometime later, carried a flag inside and left her a note, before being removed by Capitol Police.