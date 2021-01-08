CUPERTINO (CBS SF/AP) — Bay Area-based companies Apple and Google are both cracking down on social media app Parler, citing issues similar to those that led to Twitter permanently suspending President Donald Trump’s account.

The 2-year-old micro-blogging site billed as an “unbiased and uncensored” social network with a similar design to Twitter has become popular among conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump.

Many have used the forum to spread falsehoods and hateful comments.

On Friday, Mountain View-based Google suspended Parler from its app store on over continued postings that seek “to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.” The company cited an “ongoing and urgent public safety threat” and said Parler won’t be reinstated until the issues are addressed.

Apple has issued Parler a similar warning and given it 24 hours to provide more moderation over its content. The Cupertino-based company claims the app was used to help plan the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Parler CEO John Matze said in a post that the company “won’t cave to politically motivated companies and those authoritarians who hate free speech.”

While Trump could migrate to Parler, Gab or some other alternative social media site, doing so will greatly limit his influence, said Shannon McGregor, an assistant professor of journalism and media at the University of North Carolina. Trump has always craved legitimacy and standing in the mainstream media despite his complaints about normal reporting he has long referred to as “fake news.” He won’t get that on other platforms, she said.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.