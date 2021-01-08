SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The man charged in the death of a 6-year-old San Francisco boy who was hit by gunfire on the 4th of July last summer faced a judge for the first time Friday.

18-year-old defendant James Harbor was arrested on Wednesday, months after Jace Young was shot while watching fireworks at a party in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood.

Police said the boy was accidentally caught in a crossfire. The shooting prompted outrage and spurred calls for gun control and justice from Mayor London Breed and other city leaders.

Some of the boy’s family members attended Friday’s arraignment. His father Jason Young said this is a first step towards justice.

“My son is not going to get to eat again. He’s not going to be able to wake up and do all those things. And it would be fitting if that would be the same for him or any other parties involved in,” he said. “We’re going to see and hopefully Jace gets the justice he properly deserves.”

According to jail records, Harbor is being held without bond on several charges including murder.